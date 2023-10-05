Tennessee set to ‘Checker Neyland’ for Texas A&M game

The rumors turned out to be true — Tennessee will ‘Checker Neyland’ for their upcoming game against Texas A&M on October 14th. The Volunteers went ‘Dark Mode’ against South Carolina, now they’ll organize to make Neyland Stadium a full out checkerboard against the Aggies.

Danny White confirmed the news on Thursday morning, and Tennessee made the official announcement shortly after.

You know the drill → https://t.co/cvz4moOixc — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 5, 2023

Both teams are 4-1 currently, however, Texas A&M hosts Alabama on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee has a bye week to prepare.

The Volunteers and Aggies have met just two times since the league expanded to add Texas A&M and Missouri back in 2012. The Aggies have won both meetings — a wild overtime affair in 2016, and a blowout in 2020. Tennessee last beat Texas A&M back in 2005 in the Cotton Bowl. The two schools are 2-2 all time.

The game continues the most important stretch of the season for Tennessee — South Carolina, Texas A&M, Alabama and Kentucky. They started that key stretch off with a 41-20 win over the Gamecocks, but the next three games should tell us all we need to know about this 2023 group.

Tennessee and Texas A&M are set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS on October 14th.