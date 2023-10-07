College Football Saturday: Schedule, Times, Odds and more

Welcome to bye week Saturday, where Tennessee already has set their sights on Texas A&M next weekend. In the meantime, we’ve got a stress-free Saturday ahead, complete with a full slate of college football.

The Red River Rivalry will kick us off on ABC, as two future SEC members square off at the Cotton Bowl. Texas is looking to stay hot and pick up another huge win, and Brent Venables has a chance to show the country that his Sooners are legit.

The game of the day — for us at least — will be Alabama/Texas A&M. The Aggies have to come to Knoxville next weekend, but they’ll have to give the Crimson Tide their best shot this afternoon, and they usually do. We’ll get a preview of what A&M has to offer here today.

Kentucky and Georgia highlight the night slate, where the Bulldogs are still trying to put a full game together. Kirby Smart’s group is undefeated, but they haven’t exactly looked like the same ole Georgia either.

Here are the games we’ll be watching today, along with the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

College Football Schedule: Games of Interest

Texas (-5.5) vs. Oklahoma: Noon ET, ABC

LSU (-5.5) at Missouri: Noon ET, ESPN

Washington State at UCLA (-3.5): 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Alabama (-2.5) at Texas A&M: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Notre Dame (-6.5) at Louisville: 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Vanderbilt (-18) at Florida: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Colorado (-3.5) at Arizona State: 6:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Kentucky at Georgia (-14.5): 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Arkansas at Ole Miss (-12.5): 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

