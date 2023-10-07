Tennessee opens as small favorite over Texas A&M

Tennessee is off today, but they’ve got a big one next weekend in Knoxville. Texas A&M will come to town, fresh off of hosting Alabama this afternoon. It’s an interesting spot for the Aggies, who undoubtedly will put everything they’ve got into beating the Crimson Tide today.

Tennessee, on the other hand, has a chance to get healthy and reset. That, along with one of the best home-field advantages in all of sports, is probably why the Volunteers have opened as favorites today. After seeing lines of seven in various places all week, DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Tennessee as four-point favorites as of Saturday morning.

The Aggies are dealing with a quarterback change following Conner Weigman’s season-ending injury. They’ll turn to veteran and former LSU Tiger Max Johnson, who won his first start of the year last week against Arkansas.

Tennessee is also dealing with a significant injury, losing wide receiver Bru McCoy for the year against South Carolina. The Volunteers will need some youth to step up at receiver, and they really need Oregon transfer Dont’e Thornton to come on strong after a slow start.

Tennessee was able to get veteran center Cooper Mays back last week, which was a big, obvious boost. He was clearly hurting by the end of that South Carolina game, but he gets another week off to try and get back to 100 percent.

ESPN’s FPI ranks Texas A&M as the 16th best team, while Tennessee comes in at No. 18.

ESPN’s S&P+ is higher on both, ranking Texas A&M 11th and Tennessee 15th.

We’ll see what happens today down in College Station, where Alabama is favored over Texas A&M by 2.5 points.

