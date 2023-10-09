Tennessee moves up in the polls following bye week

Another week of college football is in the books, as the season continues to rapidly fly by. The latest polls are out, and Tennessee made another minor move forward after having the week off. The Volunteers jumped up to No. 17 this week, capitalizing on losses from Washington State, Kentucky, and Notre Dame.

Georgia held on to the top spot this week, finally looking like the top-ranked team in the country. The Bulldogs put a full game together, just destroying Kentucky in Athens on Saturday night.

Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Penn State round out the top five.

The big change up top was Texas, which tumbled down to No. 11. Oklahoma stayed undefeated on Saturday, beating the Longhorns on a dramatic, hair-on-fire drive to win the Red River Shootout. The Sooners now appear to be a major threat to make the College Football Playoff, now ranked 7th in the Coaches Poll.

Louisville, also undefeated, made a big jump forward to No. 15 after beating Notre Dame.

Latest College Football Top 25 Coaches Poll