Time, TV Designation set for Tennessee-Alabama

Tennessee and Alabama will play in the premier timeslot next weekend in Tuscaloosa. CBS has selected ‘The Third Saturday in October’ matchup, meaning the Volunteers and the Crimson Tide will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and sideline reporter Jenny Dell will have the call from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Tennessee broke the streak last season, beating Alabama for the first time since 2006. It was perhaps the game of the year in college football, with Hendon Hooker leading the Vols to a dramatic 52-49 win. Hooker and Bryce Young matched each other all afternoon, but in the end it was Hooker getting into field goal position with just seconds left to put Tennessee in position to win.

Now, Tennessee has its sights set on breaking another streak. The Volunteers haven’t won in Tuscaloosa since 2003, where they outlasted the Tide to win in five overtimes. Tennessee’s first road test this year didn’t go well, losing in The Swamp to Florida, 29-16.

Alabama has already taken a loss this year at home, losing to Texas in week two. They’ve taken care of business since then, even after a shaky performance at South Florida. Nick Saban’s group has beaten Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M in the last three weeks to stabilize their season.

Alabama hosts Arkansas this week, while Tennessee will host Texas A&M (3:30 p.m., CBS).