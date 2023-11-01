Tennessee ranked 17th in initial College Football Playoff rankings

It’s that time of year once again — the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings are out. The committee gave us our first look at their rankings on Tuesday night, placing Ohio State at the top of the board. Clearly, two big wins over Penn State and at Notre Dame meant quite a bit to the committee, which differs from the other two polls.

Georgia and Michigan check in at No. 2 and No. 3. Both will have their chance at big wins in the coming weeks.

Tennessee landed right around where you would expect. The Volunteers make their 2023 debut at No. 17, with plenty of runway left to make a big move up the board. It would take complete chaos for the Volunteers to get back into the top four discussion, but a move back into the top ten is at least possible.

The Volunteers will travel to Missouri and host Georgia (along with games against Vanderbilt and UConn) to close the year. The Tigers came in at No. 12 this week, while Georgia is ranked second. Those two teams will play each other this week in Athens for control of the SEC East.

2023 College Football Playoff Rankings (October 31st)