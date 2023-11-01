 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee ranked 17th in initial College Football Playoff rankings

The first CFP rankings are out.

By Terry A. Lambert
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Semifinal Game&nbsp;Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s that time of year once again — the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings are out. The committee gave us our first look at their rankings on Tuesday night, placing Ohio State at the top of the board. Clearly, two big wins over Penn State and at Notre Dame meant quite a bit to the committee, which differs from the other two polls.

Georgia and Michigan check in at No. 2 and No. 3. Both will have their chance at big wins in the coming weeks.

Tennessee landed right around where you would expect. The Volunteers make their 2023 debut at No. 17, with plenty of runway left to make a big move up the board. It would take complete chaos for the Volunteers to get back into the top four discussion, but a move back into the top ten is at least possible.

The Volunteers will travel to Missouri and host Georgia (along with games against Vanderbilt and UConn) to close the year. The Tigers came in at No. 12 this week, while Georgia is ranked second. Those two teams will play each other this week in Athens for control of the SEC East.

2023 College Football Playoff Rankings (October 31st)

  1. Ohio State
  2. Georgia
  3. Michigan
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Penn State
  12. Missouri
  13. Louisville
  14. LSU
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Oregon State
  17. Tennessee
  18. Utah
  19. UCLA
  20. USC
  21. Kansas
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Kansas State
  24. Tulane
  25. Air Force

