No. 13 Tennessee will try to keep their slim SEC East title hopes alive on Saturday afternoon, travelling to Columbia to face the No. 14 Missouri Tigers. The Volunteers have had their way with the Tigers in recent years, but this is a different group.

Eli Drinkwitz has his team sitting 7-2 overall, fresh off of a tough loss to Georgia. It’s been a dramatic turnaround for Missouri, but will it be enough to get them over the hump with Tennessee? Josh Heupel — a former offensive coordinator for Missouri — has dropped 60 points in both his matchups against Drinkwitz. Heupel even ran it up a little bit last year, which is something the Tigers surely haven’t forgotten about.

Tennessee needs this one, then they need some help from Ole Miss after. Should the Rebels beat Georgia and Tennessee beats Missouri, the Volunteers and Bulldogs would essentially be playing for the SEC East crown next week.

Even if Tennessee doesn’t get help from Ole Miss, the possibility of getting back into the New Year’s Six discussion is very likely should the Volunteers win out. All that to say, there’s plenty to play for here on both sides.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is up to a three-point favorite against Missouri. That number came up from one on Friday. Perhaps it’s related to the status of star Missouri receiver Luther Burden? We’ll see.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Missouri

Location: Columbia, Missouri

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports