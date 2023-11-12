Report: Freshman linebacker Arion Carter out for the season

According to multiple reports, Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter will miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. Per Volquest and 247Sports, Carter will undergo shoulder surgery this week to fix the issue.

Carter had been playing in Tennessee’s linebacker rotation before the injury, getting 10-20 snaps per game. The former four-star prospect is out of Smyrna, Tennessee, and was a massive pull over Alabama in last year’s recruiting cycle.

The 6-1, 227 pound linebacker suffered the injury against Kentucky a few weeks ago. He was not in Missouri for Saturday afternoon’s game.

It’s the second major injury to the linebacking core so far this season, as Carter joins Keenan Pili on the sidelines. Pili, a veteran transfer from BYU, was hurt in the first game of the season. His absence was felt once again on Saturday afternoon, as Missouri piled up over 250 rushing yards against the Volunteers.

Aaron Beasley will continue to be leaned on heavily for the rest of the year, while Elijah Herring, Jeremiah Telander and Kalib Perry will continue in the rotation.

Carter, who flashed all throughout preseason camp, is a likely starter in the middle of the Tennessee defense next season. For now, he’ll start the rehab process and hope to get back on the field for spring ball.