Jimbo Fisher reportedly out at Texas A&M

If you needed a little distraction from Tennessee’s dumpster fire of a performance at Missouri on Saturday, Texas A&M did the trick this morning. Jimbo Fisher and his 76 million dollar contract are reportedly done in College Station, as the University is set to pull the plug ‘as early as today.’

TexAgs.com was first to report.

BREAKING: Per multiple sources, Texas A&M set to part ways with Jimbo Fisher as early as today.



Decision was reached at the recommendation of the Athletic Dept/University president during last Thursday's Board of Regents meeting. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) November 12, 2023

Others have confirmed.

Sources: Fisher's dismissal is expected this morning. The school plans to honor his contract in full. @TexAgs first reported the firing. https://t.co/EGA8QeqQwc — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 12, 2023

Fisher is in the middle of his sixth season at Texas A&M, currently sitting with a 6-4 record overall. The Aggies are just 4-3 in SEC play, despite consistently recruiting at an elite level. Fisher is coming off of a 5-7 season in 2022. He holds a 45-25 record at A&M.

Fisher, of course, did his best work at Florida State, where he won a National Championship in 2012. Five straight ten win seasons earned him the paycheck from Texas A&M, but success didn’t follow him to the SEC.

His unprecedented, fully-guaranteed contract still has over 75 million left on it and runs through the 2031 season. That’s likely the only reason why this move wasn’t made following last season. Fisher was given a chance to fix it, but the losses began to pile up once again. A brutal outing against Miami early in the year was followed by tough losses to Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss. Fisher bounced back with a blowout win over Mississippi State on Saturday, but clearly, a decision had already been made.

Keep in mind — Texas and Oklahoma join the league next year. You have to wonder how much that factored in here, with the old Big 12 rivalries set to return.

Texas A&M has deep pockets, and this isn’t exactly a rebuild. You know the Aggies will swing for the fences here, but who will they land?

Early list of potential names for Texas A&M, knowing money is no object: Lane Kiffin, Mike Elko, Mike Norvell, Dan Lanning, Jeff Traylor, Chris Klieman, Kliff Kingsbury and Kalen DeBoer. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 12, 2023

Let the coaching carousel begin!