Opening odds: Tennessee is a double-digit home underdog against Georgia

Tennessee just got absolutely smoked on the road by Missouri, now they come home and welcome No. 2 Georgia to town. The Bulldogs, who might climb to No. 1 by Tuesday night, absolutely throttled No. 9 Ole Miss in Athens on Saturday night.

Georgia hadn’t really looked like the team we had all grown accustomed to seeing, but that’s all changed in the second half of the season. Carson Beck has really found a groove, and Georgia’s balanced, pro-style attack continues to keep defenses guessing. You probably wouldn’t have called Georgia the best team in the country one month ago, but I feel pretty comfortable saying that now.

Making them that much more dangerous? Star tight end Brock Bowers is back early from a high ankle sprain after undergoing tightrope surgery just a few weeks ago. He may not be 100 percent just yet, but it’s clear they’ll have him back rolling for the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

First things first for Georgia though, it’ll be a trip to Knoxville. Tennessee has been a different team at home this year, and they have enough talent to push the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball. That’s assuming that they can flush last week’s performance and leave it in Columbia.

Tennessee must move on, but saying that and doing it are two different things — especially now with nothing left to really play for.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Georgia is a double-digit favorite in this weekend’s matchup. The Bulldogs are ten point favorites as of Tuesday morning, with the total sitting at 58.5.

Not too long ago, you didn’t have to make that much of a leap to think that Tennessee could pull the upset here. Now, particularly considering how Georgia has looked in recent weeks, that looks like a tall task.

Making matters worse? Tennessee just lost another receiver for the rest of the regular season in Dont’e Thornton. He joins Bru McCoy on the sidelines, meaning Chas Nimrod and Kaleb Webb are really going to have to step up moving forward.

Tennessee and Georgia are set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

