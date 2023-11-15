Tennessee slides in latest College Football Playoff rankings

After rising to No. 13 in last weeks College Football Playoff rankings, Tennessee came out flat and the wheels fell off against Missouri. The mistaked piled up, and the Volunteers ended up losing 36-7. Following the loss, Tennessee slid down to No. 18 in this week’s CFP rankings.

The road doesn’t get any easier, either. The Volunteers will welcome newly crowned No. 1 Georgia to town on Saturday. The Bulldogs absolutely throttled Ole Miss last weekend as they continue to get better each week. Georgia sure seems to be peaking at the right time, and the committee agrees, moving Ohio State down to No. 2.

Michigan and Florida State rounded out the top four, with Washington and Oregon landing in the five and six slots. Texas and Alabama are still in the hunt at seven and eight.

We’re headed towards a very interesting ending here, with Michigan/Ohio State and Georgia/Alabama still left to face each other head to head. Oregon and Washington will likely see each other again in the Pac-12 title game. We could end up with a big group of one-loss teams, which would create some big time drama as the committee weighs out the resumes.

Latest College Football Playoff Rankings