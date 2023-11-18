Tennessee and Georgia are set for battle this afternoon in Knoxville, with the Volunteers looking to play spoiler to a potential perfect season for the Bulldogs. Josh Heupel’s team is coming off of an ugly loss to Missouri on the road last week — a game that saw Cody Schrader run for over 200 yards.

Today they face another stout front, and they’ll need a much better defensive effort here. Georgia can beat you on the ground and through the air, and Kirby Smart has his team clicking at the right time. It was a slow start for the Bulldogs, but it certainly seems like they’re back to being a dominant force as the regular season winds down.

Georgia has won six straight over Tennessee and 27 straight games overall. The good news for Tennessee is that they haven’t dropped a home game in two years. Neyland’s advantages are very real, and should make a difference this afternoon. Will it be enough for Tennessee to pull off the upset? We’ll find out this afternoon.

Some late money is coming in on Tennessee, as this line has moved down to Georgia -9.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Georgia

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports