Recap: Georgia defeats Tennessee 38-10

It was an all-time start for the Tennessee Vols against the Georgia Bulldogs. Unfortunately, the rest of the game then happened.

Georgia steamrolled the Vols 38-10 in a game that didn’t even feel that close by the time the final seconds ticked off the clock in the fourth quarter.

Carson Beck paced Georgia with 24/30 passing for 298 yards and 3 touchdowns. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint led Georgia with 7 catches for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kendall Milton was Georgia’s leading rusher with 66 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

Joe Milton completed 17 of 30 attempts for just 147 yards. Jaylen Wright had 90 yards on 9 carries and a score. Squirrel White led all Vol receivers with 5 catches for 45 yards.

Wright took the ball on the game’s first play straight through the defense for a 75-yard touchdown, and the Neyland Stadium crowd absolutely exploded. It was the type of tone-setting play that Tennessee had to have to stand a chance against the nation’s top team.

Unfortunately, tone doesn’t matter if your team isn’t good enough, and Tennessee wasn’t nearly good enough for the remaining 59 minutes and 49 seconds.

The Bulldogs would end up driving down the field and answering with a 42-yard field goal to make it 7-3. After a Tennessee punt, Georgia drove 65 yards to take a 10-7 lead when RB Dillon Bell threw a touchdown on a halfback pass to a completely wide open Rosemy-Jacksaint.

From there, Tennessee punted three straight times while Georgia tacked on two more touchdowns. A 56-yard drive led to a Tennessee field goal at the gun, and the Vols went to the locker room down 24-10.

After forcing Georgia to punt on their opening drive of the second half, Tennessee couldn’t do anything and went three and out after Milton misfired to White twice. Georgia answered with a 70-yard touchdown drive culminating on Beck finding Rosemy-Jacksaint for his second touchdown and a 31-10 lead.

After a 5-play, 1-yard Tennessee drive, Georgia went 68 yards in 10 plays to end the game’s scoring with a 15-yard Milton touchdown run with 1:03 left in the third. Tennessee ended up missing a field goal later and also turned the ball over on downs. The Vols could only muster 79 yards of offense in the second half.

Up next: Georgia (11-0) travels to Georgia Tech (5-5); Tennessee (7-4) hosts Vanderbilt (2-9).