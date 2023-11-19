Maui Invitational: Bracket and full schedule

One of the best weeks of the year has arrived — Feast Week is here. As per tradition, the Maui Invitational will host one of the strongest tournament fields of the week. Unfortunately for everyone, the Lahaina Civic Center is serving as a hub for wildfire relief. Due to that, the tournament has shifted over to Honolulu at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa.

While the environment will be much different, the strength of field is on par as usual. Five top 11 teams in the latest AP Poll are set to appear — (1) Kansas, (2) Purdue, (4) Marquette, (7) Tennessee, (11) Gonzaga. Unranked Syracuse and UCLA join the field, along with host school Chaminade.

Tennessee and Syracuse will get things going with Game 1, which is set for Monday, November 20th at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The winner and loser will advance to face respective winner and loser of Purdue-Gonzaga in Game 2.

Below is the full bracket and schedule of events.

2023 Maui Invitational Bracket

2023 Maui Invitational Full Schedule

Monday, Nov. 20

Game 1: Syracuse vs. Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Game 2: Gonzaga vs. Purdue | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 4: Marquette vs. UCLA | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner Game 4 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Game 9: Third place game | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 10: Championship game | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11: Seventh place game | 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 12: Fifth place game | 12 a.m. Thursday | ESPN2