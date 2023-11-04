Tennessee vs. UConn: How to watch

The Tennessee Volunteers have returned home the week, set to take on UConn for homecoming. The Huskies at 1-7 overall, fresh off of two close losses to Boston College and South Florida.

It’s a break from the grind of the SEC for the Volunteers, who are coming off of a big road win at Kentucky last week. It’s a sleepy noon kick for Tennessee — an obvious look-ahead spot with Missouri and Georgia up next. How will they come out of the gates today?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the oddsmakers think it will get ugly pretty quickly. Tennessee remains a 35 point favorite, as of Saturday morning. The total has been set at 55.5.

What time does Tennessee play today?

Tennessee and UConn will kickoff at noon ET today.

How to watch, stream Tennessee vs. UConn

Tennessee and UConn will be carried live by SEC Network. You can stream the game on the ESPN app, or via WatchESPN.