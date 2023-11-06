Opening Odds: Tennessee vs. Missouri

Tennessee made quick work of UConn on Saturday, and now they’re set to get back to business in the SEC. The homestretch of the season is here, and a trip to Missouri is up next.

The Tigers are coming off of loss to Georgia — a game where they had a pretty solid showing. Missouri jumped out to an early lead and entered the halftime break tied, with control of the SEC East on the line. However, the Bulldogs did what they do in the third, pulling away to move to 9-0.

Missouri, now 7-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play, will host Tennessee on Saturday. Eli Drinkwitz likely hasn’t forgotten about the Volunteers going for style points against his team last year. Josh Heupel’s then 5th ranked squad dropped 66 points on Missouri last year, throwing deep shots late in the game to make a statement to the College Football Playoff committee. A much-improved Missouri team will get their shot at some revenge on Saturday.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee has opened as a one-point favorite in this one. The total sits at 59.

Tennessee’s offense has ironed some things out in recent weeks, thanks mainly to Joe Milton. The veteran passer has been on point for the most part over the last three weeks, and the Volunteers really have seemed to settle into a nice offensive groove. That added production in the passing game has only made Tennessee’s elite rushing attack stronger, which will be Missouri’s main challenge this weekend.

Missouri has given up 60+ to Tennessee in back to back seasons. Can Drinkwitz stop that trend on Saturday? More than likely yes, with Missouri’s big step forward on defense. But can they score enough points to keep up with the Volunteers? They failed to do that against both LSU and Georgia.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. CBS will have the call.

