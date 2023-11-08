 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee moves up to No. 13 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The new rankings are out.

By Terry A. Lambert
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Austin Peay at Tennessee Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night, and your Tennessee Volunteers are all the way up to No. 13. This move comes ahead of two massive games for Tennessee — two chances to hop back into the top ten, potentially.

The Volunteers will head to Columbia to face Missouri this weekend, then turn around and host Georgia after that.

Speaking of Georgia, they hold steady at No. 2 this week, still trailing Ohio State. The Buckeyes were shaky on the road at Rutgers, but eventually figured things out and pulled away in the end. Michigan and Florida State rounded out the top four, with Washington and Oregon in the 5/6 slots.

Ole Miss is up to No. 9 ahead of their trip to Athens to take on Georgia. Alabama moves up to No. 8, with just Kentucky and Auburn left to polish off one final SEC West title. LSU moved down to No. 19 following their loss to ‘Bama.

Somehow, we’ve only got about a month left before the College Football Playoff field is set. Soak up these next few weeks!

Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Ohio State
  2. Georgia
  3. Michigan
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Louisville
  12. Oregon State
  13. Tennessee
  14. Missouri
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Kansas
  17. Oklahoma
  18. Utah
  19. LSU
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Arizona
  22. Iowa
  23. Tulane
  24. North Carolina
  25. Kansas State

