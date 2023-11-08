Tennessee moves up to No. 13 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night, and your Tennessee Volunteers are all the way up to No. 13. This move comes ahead of two massive games for Tennessee — two chances to hop back into the top ten, potentially.

The Volunteers will head to Columbia to face Missouri this weekend, then turn around and host Georgia after that.

Speaking of Georgia, they hold steady at No. 2 this week, still trailing Ohio State. The Buckeyes were shaky on the road at Rutgers, but eventually figured things out and pulled away in the end. Michigan and Florida State rounded out the top four, with Washington and Oregon in the 5/6 slots.

Ole Miss is up to No. 9 ahead of their trip to Athens to take on Georgia. Alabama moves up to No. 8, with just Kentucky and Auburn left to polish off one final SEC West title. LSU moved down to No. 19 following their loss to ‘Bama.

Somehow, we’ve only got about a month left before the College Football Playoff field is set. Soak up these next few weeks!

Latest College Football Playoff Rankings