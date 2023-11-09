Rick Barnes talks signing of 4-star guard Bishop Boswell

Tennessee has officially announced the signing of four-star guard Bishop Boswell, the lone commit of the Volunteers’ 2024 basketball recruiting class. Rick Barnes and his staff chose to be very selective in this cycle, keeping their options open for potential transfer portal additions after this season.

Boswell was their lone take, and the 6-4 combo guard officially became a Volunteer on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bishop Boswell and his mother, Brittany Boswell, to the Tennessee Basketball family,” Coach Barnes said of the signing. “Bishop is a great young man who exhibits superb leadership qualities.”

Boswell is the 69th ranked player in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s regarded as a bigger, powerful guard, plenty capable of getting to the basket and of course, defending. Barnes pointed to that in his statement regarding the signing.

“He is a big, versatile guard who is comfortable both scoring and facilitating,” Barnes continued. “We are also excited about his ability to defend multiple positions on the other end of the court. A former football player, Bishop will also bring a high level of toughness that meshes well with our program.”

Boswell picked Tennessee over offers from Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Wake Forest and Xavier. He comes to Knoxville from Charlotte, North Carolina.

On the AAU floor, Boswell led his team in points, rebounds, assists and steals on the 2023 Nike EYBL circuit. He was a 50 percent shooter from the floor, including hitting on 36 percent of his attempts from three-point range.

Pending what Tennessee inevitably brings in out of the transfer portal, Boswell could immediately compete for playing time next season. Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James and Dalton Knecht will all be moving on after this season, freeing up a ton of minutes. Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack will occupy plenty of those, along with Jordan Gainey and Freddie Dilone. Cam Carr and DJ Jefferson will also be heavily in the mix.