Tennessee vs. Florida: How to watch

Tennessee, now the No. 2 ranked team in the country, is set to hit the road again tonight. The Volunteers will head to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators, taking on new head coach Todd Golden for the very first time. Golden took over the Florida program after finding success at San Francisco.

The Gators are 12-9 overall and 5-3 in SEC play. Those three losses in SEC play — coming against Auburn and then Texas A&M twice — came by just a combined eight points. Florida is just 1-7 against quad one teams so far this year.

Colin Castleton is still leading the charge for the Gators, averaging 15 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The 6-11 senior is averaging 3.2 blocks per game, which is good for third in the nation. Castleton will take on Olivier Nkamhoua in the paint tonight, who is coming off of a 27 point performance against Texas.

Per KenPom, Florida ranks tenth in defensive efficiency. However, Golden’s year one offense ranks just 148th. That sets up for tough sledding tonight, facing the nation’s top-ranked defense.

Tennessee is favored by six points tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 132.

How to watch

Location: Gainesville, Florida

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App