Joey Halzle on Cam Sedlon: ‘He’s a freak’

One of the more anticipated arrivals for Tennessee this spring will be Cam Seldon, who is expected to be a do-it-all weapon for Josh Heupel and Joey Halzle. Seldon, a four-star prospect ranking just outside of 247Sports’ composite rankings, could land at either running back or receiver. Or, he may not land at all, and do a little bit of both.

Heupel even called his defensive high school tape ‘electric’ when speaking about him back in December. The 6-1, 220 pound athlete is dripping with versatility — so what’s the plan for him?

Offensive coordinator Joey Halzle explains.

“He’s a freak,” Halzle said earlier this week. “He gives you a chance to do some really fun stuff. Obviously, with a young guy that’s first time in the building, you’ve got to be careful not to bog somebody down and overload them with everything you could do. You’ve got to get him good at one thing first. Where he ends up starting out, as we get through our pre-spring stuff before we get on the field for spring ball, we’ll make that decision more definitive as we roll just based on what he can handle, what he does well, what he doesn’t do well.”

Tennessee has a clear top four at wide receiver with Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton, Squirrel White and Dont’e Thornton. Younger guys like Chas Nimrod, Kaleb Webb and Nathan Leacock will be fighting for time behind that top four.

The running back room will return veterans Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright, along with Dylan Sampson. Maybe there’s room for a few snaps for Seldon here, similar to how the staff worked in Sampson or even Squirrel White in 2022.

“Then be able to, once he gets one thing cemented, ‘OK he’s really good at this’ – now you can start growing a guy like that’s extra roles,” Halzle continued. “Really whatever they can handle, starting at a young age and moving on through his time throughout the program.”

Seldon may have some Velus Jones Jr. to him. Heupel moved him all over the field in 2021 — screens, deep balls, jet sweeps. Could we see the same out of Seldon? Maybe not in 2023, but beyond that.

Expect plenty of different looks for Seldon next month when spring practice kicks off.