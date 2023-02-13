Tennessee drops in latest AP Poll after brutal week

You couldn’t write up a more painful script for Tennessee last week. The Volunteers took two losses — both coming on dramatic buzzer-beaters against Vanderbilt and Missouri. Tennessee has now dropped three of their last four games, and they paid a price on Monday afternoon when the latest AP Poll was revealed.

Tennessee slid to No. 10, which all things considered, we’ll probably take. It was only a four-spot drop for the Volunteers, thanks to a handful of upsets over the weekend.

Alabama, took advantage of one of those upsets, moving up to No. 1 after Purdue fell to Northwestern. So it’ll be No. 10 Tennessee hosting No. 1 Alabama on Wednesday night in Knoxville.

Alabama, Houston, Purdue, UCLA and Kansas are your new top five.

Missouri almost re-entered the top 25 after their road win in Knoxville, but fell just a handful of votes short.

New AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Houston

3. Purdue

4. UCLA

5. Kansas

6. Texas

7. Virginia

8. Arizona

9. Baylor

10. Tennessee

11. Marquette

12. Kansas State

13. Gonzaga

14. Indiana

15. Miami

16. Xavier

17. Saint Mary’s

18. Creighton

19. Iowa State

20. UConn

21. San Diego State

22. TCU

23. NC State

24. Providence

25. Florida Atlantic