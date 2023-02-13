Tennessee drops in latest AP Poll after brutal week

You couldn’t write up a more painful script for Tennessee last week. The Volunteers took two losses — both coming on dramatic buzzer-beaters against Vanderbilt and Missouri. Tennessee has now dropped three of their last four games, and they paid a price on Monday afternoon when the latest AP Poll was revealed.
Tennessee slid to No. 10, which all things considered, we’ll probably take. It was only a four-spot drop for the Volunteers, thanks to a handful of upsets over the weekend.
Alabama, took advantage of one of those upsets, moving up to No. 1 after Purdue fell to Northwestern. So it’ll be No. 10 Tennessee hosting No. 1 Alabama on Wednesday night in Knoxville.
Alabama, Houston, Purdue, UCLA and Kansas are your new top five.
Missouri almost re-entered the top 25 after their road win in Knoxville, but fell just a handful of votes short.
New AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Houston
3. Purdue
4. UCLA
5. Kansas
6. Texas
7. Virginia
8. Arizona
9. Baylor
10. Tennessee
11. Marquette
12. Kansas State
13. Gonzaga
14. Indiana
15. Miami
16. Xavier
17. Saint Mary’s
18. Creighton
19. Iowa State
20. UConn
21. San Diego State
22. TCU
23. NC State
24. Providence
25. Florida Atlantic
