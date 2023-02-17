 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bracketology: Tennessee moving back up after win over Alabama

A wild year continues.

By Terry A. Lambert
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee got back on track on Wednesday night, stopping the skid with a huge win over No. 1 Alabama. The Volunteers had been in the midst of a slump, taking losses to Florida, Vanderbilt and Missouri — two of which came on buzzer beaters. Tennessee went from the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll, all the way down to No. 10 earlier in the week.

Tennessee appeared to be right on track for a No. 1 seed before all of that. After the losses, the Vols looked like more of a No. 3 or No. 4 seed. Now they’re back on the rise.

Tennessee’s latest Bracketology (2/17)

CBS: No. 3 seed

ESPN: No. 2 seed

Bally: No. 2 seed

USA Today: No. 2 seed

Tennessee ranks third in the NCAA’s NET rankings with a 6-2 mark in Quad 1 games. Interestingly enough, they’re just 3-4 in Quad 2 matchups. The Vols are certainly being helped out by a volatile year of college basketball, with no team able to gain any separation at the top.

As wild as it sounds, Tennessee is still in play for a No. 1 seed, but they’ll certainly have to earn it. They’re set to face four NCAA Tournament caliber teams in their final five games, starting this weekend at Kentucky. Texas A&M, Auburn, South Carolina and Arkansas are left on the schedule after that, followed by the SEC Tournament.

We saw Tennessee struggle mid-season last year, and those struggles have come a little later in the year this time around. But the Volunteers still have a chance to get healthy and hot at right time, just as they did a year ago. Things could have easily fallen apart after those two gut-wrenching losses last week, but this veteran core bounced back and beat the best team in the country instead.

Can they keep it rolling this weekend in Lexington?

More From Rocky Top Talk

Loading comments...