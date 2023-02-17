2023 SEC Football Media Days schedule revealed

It’s only February, but we’ve already got our schedule for the 2023 SEC Media Days. The league revealed the lineup on Thursday for the event, which will be held in Nashville this year for the very first time.
The SEC has moved Media Days around over the past few years from its traditional place in Birmingham, experimenting with Atlanta and now Nashville. The Grand Hyatt hotel will host the event from July 17th through July 20th.
Nashville will also host Tennessee for their season opener on September 2nd. The Volunteers will take on Virginia at Nissan Stadium.
Josh Heupel will be the last of the 14 coaches to take the stage, wrapping up the week on Thursday afternoon. Lane Kiffin and Shane Beamer will join him on the final day.
SEC Network will have live coverage all week long as we unofficially kickoff the 2023 season.
2023 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 17
TUESDAY, July 18
- Auburn – Hugh Freeze
- Georgia – Kirby Smart
- Mississippi State – Zach Arnett
- Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 19
- Alabama – Nick Saban
- Arkansas – Sam Pittman
- Florida – Billy Napier
- Kentucky – Mark Stoops
THURSDAY, July 20
- Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
- South Carolina – Shane Beamer
- Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Loading comments...