2023 SEC Football Media Days schedule revealed

It’s only February, but we’ve already got our schedule for the 2023 SEC Media Days. The league revealed the lineup on Thursday for the event, which will be held in Nashville this year for the very first time.

The SEC has moved Media Days around over the past few years from its traditional place in Birmingham, experimenting with Atlanta and now Nashville. The Grand Hyatt hotel will host the event from July 17th through July 20th.

Nashville will also host Tennessee for their season opener on September 2nd. The Volunteers will take on Virginia at Nissan Stadium.

Josh Heupel will be the last of the 14 coaches to take the stage, wrapping up the week on Thursday afternoon. Lane Kiffin and Shane Beamer will join him on the final day.

SEC Network will have live coverage all week long as we unofficially kickoff the 2023 season.

2023 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 17

LSU – Brian Kelly

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

TUESDAY, July 18

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Mississippi State – Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 20