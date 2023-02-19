In-state DB Marcus Goree Jr. commits to Tennessee

Tennessee added another member to its class of 2024 late on Saturday night. Marcus Goree Jr., a cornerback out of Cleveland, Tennessee, announced his commitment to the Volunteers.

Goree Jr. is a high three-star prospect, ranking 461st in the class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He checks a size box for Tennessee, coming in at 6-1, 170 pounds. We’ve seen Tim Banks and Willie Martinez prioritize size over the past two years in Knoxville, and they’ve added more this weekend.

Tennessee offered Goree Jr. following a camp performance back in June of 2022. Auburn, Colorado, Michigan, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Mississippi State were just a few of his other offers.

Josh Heupel manufactured the best season of Tennessee football that we had seen in over 20 years, and Goree Jr. was on hand to see plenty of it happen live. He was able to visit for both the Florida and Alabama wins, then returned in January for a junior day visit.

Goree’s fit at Tennessee will be interesting, given his versatility in high school. At Bradley Central High School, Goree Jr. lined up all over the field. Will he end up at strong safety, corner or maybe STAR? That’s something that this staff will work to figure out once they get him on campus next year.

Tennessee’s class of 2024 now has its fourth member, as Goree joins Jonathan Echols, Kaleb Beasley and Carson Gentle.