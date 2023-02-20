Tennessee down to No. 11 in AP Poll

Good news, bad news — Tennessee took down No. 1 Alabama, then turned around and lost to Kentucky on the road on Saturday. The Volunteers, who are still dealing with injuries to Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips, can’t seem to find a groove right now.

After the rollercoaster week, Tennessee moves from No. 10 to No. 11 in this week’s AP poll.

Houston climbed back to No. 1, while Alabama slid to No. 2 following their first loss in SEC play. Kansas, UCLA and Purdue round out the top five. Texas A&M, Tennessee’s mid-week opponent this week, enters the poll at No. 25. The Aggies and Volunteers are set for a Tuesday night tip-off at 7 p.m. ET in College Station.

Tennessee remains a near-consensus projected No. 3 seed, now with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

New AP Top 25

1. Houston

2. Alabama

3. Kansas

4. UCLA

5. Purdue

6. Virginia

7. Arizona

8. Texas

9. Baylor

10. Marquette

11. Tennessee

12. Gonzaga

13. Miami

14. Kansas State

15. Saint Mary’s

16. Xavier

17. Indiana

18. UConn

19. Creighton

20. Providence

21. Northwestern

22. San Diego State

23. Iowa State

24. TCU

25. Texas A&M