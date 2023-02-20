Tennessee down to No. 11 in AP Poll

Good news, bad news — Tennessee took down No. 1 Alabama, then turned around and lost to Kentucky on the road on Saturday. The Volunteers, who are still dealing with injuries to Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips, can’t seem to find a groove right now.
After the rollercoaster week, Tennessee moves from No. 10 to No. 11 in this week’s AP poll.
Houston climbed back to No. 1, while Alabama slid to No. 2 following their first loss in SEC play. Kansas, UCLA and Purdue round out the top five. Texas A&M, Tennessee’s mid-week opponent this week, enters the poll at No. 25. The Aggies and Volunteers are set for a Tuesday night tip-off at 7 p.m. ET in College Station.
Tennessee remains a near-consensus projected No. 3 seed, now with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.
New AP Top 25
1. Houston
2. Alabama
3. Kansas
4. UCLA
5. Purdue
6. Virginia
7. Arizona
8. Texas
9. Baylor
10. Marquette
11. Tennessee
12. Gonzaga
13. Miami
14. Kansas State
15. Saint Mary’s
16. Xavier
17. Indiana
18. UConn
19. Creighton
20. Providence
21. Northwestern
22. San Diego State
23. Iowa State
24. TCU
25. Texas A&M
