How to watch: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

Tennessee basketball is set to hit the road again tonight, travelling down to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies, who are white hot. The Aggies have won five straight games, bolstering their 12-2 record in conference play.

Tennessee? Well, they’re going the opposite direction. The Volunteers dropped another game to Kentucky over the weekend, falling to 9-5 in SEC play. Tennessee has now lost four of six, as they continue to deal with injuries to Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips.

Both players are once again gametime decisions tonight.

Texas A&M, KenPom’s 29th ranked team, entered the AP top 25 yesterday. They’re led by sophomore guard Wade Taylor, who is averaging over 15 points per game so far this year. Senior guard Tyrece Radford isn’t too far behind, scoring 13 points per game.

“They really have done a great job certainly once they’ve hit conference play and they seem to continue to hit their stride,” Rick Barnes said on Vol Calls this week. “A very confident team. A team I think that’s improved since we played them last year in the SEC Tournament. Really playing really good basketball.”

The Aggies are currently second in the SEC regular season standings. Tennessee, now at 9-5 in SEC play, is just trying to hold on to a top four seed and a Thursday bye in the SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M is a 1.5 point favorite tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: College Station, Texas

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App