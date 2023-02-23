Tennessee assistant coaches receive raises, extensions

Following Josh Heupel’s massive new deal, the rest of Tennessee’s football staff has received raises and extensions. Heupel, who is now set to make $9 million annually, led Tennessee to an 11-2 record during the 2022 season. He’s now signed through the 2028 season.

Now his staff is set to cash in as well.

Joey Halzle, who took over the offensive coordinator title after Alex Golesh moved on to South Florida, saw his salary more than double. Halzle will now make $850,000, bumping up from $400,000 in 2022. Halzle is under contract through the 2025 season.

New tight ends coach Alec Abeln will make $243,750 in his first year as an on field assistant. He’s under contract through 2025, and will see his salary bump up each year during that time frame.

Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee received a two-year extension and now will make $900,000. Rodney Garner, Brian Jean-Mary, Mike Ekeler and Jerry Mack all received one-year extensions and are now under contract until 2024.

Willie Martinez is the only on-field assistant who will see his contract expire after the 2023 season, but he did receive a raise.

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks and wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope have not finalized new deals yet.

Tennessee got Heupel up to par with the rest of the SEC, now his staff is as well. Heupel has only lost two assistant coaches since arriving in Knoxville — Alex Golesh and Kodi Burns. Continuity continues to play a big factor in this quick program rebuild, and the University has opened up their wallet to keep that trajectory moving in the right direction.