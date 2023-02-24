Slumping Tennessee still holding firm as No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament projections

Tennessee has dropped five of their last seven games since rising up to the No. 2 spot in the AP poll four weeks ago. The Volunteers have struggled with offensive production and injuries, causing them to tumble down the projected seed list as we inch closer to the NCAA Tournament.
Despite the losses piling up, Tennessee is still hanging around as a projected No. 3 seed. Some have dropped the Volunteers down to the four line, but thanks to a wild year at the top with no group of teams able to separate, Tennessee has been able to hang around.
Latest Bracketology for Tennessee (2/24)
ESPN: No. 3 seed
USA Today: No. 3 seed
Bally Sports: No. 3 seed
Bart Tovik: No. 2 seed
NCAA NET Rankings: 4th overall
It’s actually pretty remarkable how little these losses have hurt Tennessee. But then again, squeezing in a win over then No. 1 Alabama as well as another ranked win over Auburn certainly helps matters.
Tennessee has a chance to get back in the win column on Saturday against a bad South Carolina team, one that they completely took apart on the road several weeks ago. They also could get Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips back in the lineup.
The Volunteers then have a tough final week, hosting Arkansas and travelling to Auburn ahead of the SEC Tournament. Believe it or not, Rick Barnes still has a shot to turn this thing around and get things going in the right direction ahead of the NCAA Tournament.
Speaking of which, let’s take a look at the current odds to win the National Championship, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament Odds
Houston +650
Alabama +900
Kansas +950
Purdue +1000
Arizona +1400
UCLA +1400
Texas +1800
UConn +2000
Baylor +2000
Tennessee +2500
Virginia +2800
Gonzaga +2800
Marquette +3000
Saint Mary’s +3000
Indiana +3000
Creighton +3000
TCU +3500
Kansas State +3500
Kentucky +5000
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.
