How to watch: Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Tennessee is back in action tonight, and we expect two starters to at least be back available to play. Josiah-Jordan James and Kyle Phillips are expected to return from injuries, per Rick Barnes.

The Volunteers, losers of five of their last seven, could use the help. Tennessee dropped another on Tuesday night against Texas A&M, coming up short down the stretch. Add that to losses against Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Florida, and you’ve got a slumping team that is dangerously close to tournament time.

Assuming both Phillips and James can play tonight, it’s a chance for Barnes to get things back on the rails with just a couple of games left in the regular season.

South Carolina comes to Knoxville tonight with just three SEC wins, fresh off of taking No. 2 Alabama to overtime in Columbia. Brandon Miller’s 41 points ultimately did them in.

Tennessee more than doubled up the Gamecocks back in January. The oddsmakers are expecting another blowout this evening at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is favored by a whopping 21 points tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

South Carolina has actually won their last two road games, toppling two of the SEC’s worst teams — LSU and Ole Miss. They get a much stiffer test tonight in Tennessee, a team that is playing to hold on to that Thursday bye in the SEC Tournament. Bigger than that, they’re trying to hold on to their projected No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App