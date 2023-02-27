NCAA Conference Tournament Tracker

It’s officially March in just two days, and that means it’s time for the greatest month of sports of the year. Over the next two weeks, 32 conference tournaments will commence to crown their conference’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament. For the power conferences, it’s usually a formality that the winner already had their spot locked up as an at-large, but there are some bid stealers still hunting for a spot of their own. As for the smaller, mid-major conferences, this is their only crack at it, and it sets up for some of the best games and moments of the season.

The wild ride has only just begun. Let’s kick things off with the Atlantic Sun.

Atlantic Sun (February 27-March 5)

ASUN Conference Tournament

Location: Campus Sites

The Favorite: Liberty | 24-7 (15-3)

— Liberty have been in control of the ASUN for as long as Darius McGhee has been there. Vying for their fourth NCAA Tournament berth in McGhee’s five years at the program, Liberty has arguably their best team of the bunch. The aforementioned McGhee is averaging 22.3 points per game on 44.3% from the field and 40.4% from three.

Bid Stealers?: No

The Underdog: Lipscomb | 19-12 (11-7)

— Given they can get past a Stetson team that’s seen both of their games go to overtime this year, Lipscomb, having already beaten Liberty this year, has the best chance to topple the Flames before the tournament finals. The Bisons shot 37.6% from three in conference play on over 21 attempts per game, so one hot shooting night could be what it takes to topple the ASUN’s Goliath.

My Prediction: Liberty

Likely NCAAT Seed: 12

Patriot League (February 28-March 8)

Patriot League Tournament

Location: Campus Sites

The Favorite: Colgate | 23-8 (17-1)

— They’re back. Chasing their third straight NCAA Tournament berth, Matt Langel’s Raiders enter the Patriot League Tournament as the one seed. The staples of these good Colgate teams are found here as always. They shoot the lights out. As a team, Colgate shot 40.7% from three in the regular season, best in the country. They have three players who average double digit minutes that shoot over 40% from deep, including Oliver Lynch-Daniels who shoots 50%. Led by likely Patriot League Player of the Year, Tucker Richardson, all five starters average double figures on an offense that leads the nation in effective field goal percentage at 58%.

Bid Stealers?: No

The Underdog: Navy | 18-12 (11-7)

— Grasping at straws here because there’s a clear runaway favorite, but the Midshipmen have won 10 of their last 12 and played Colgate tight in the regular season finale. They have the best defense in the conference and shoot 37.1% from deep. Daniel Deaver leads the Midshipmen attack with 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-8 senior shoots 53.3% from the field and 37.9% from three.

My Pick: Colgate

Likely NCAAT Seed: 13-14

Big South (March 1-5)

Big South Conference Tournament

Location: Bojangles Coliseum | Charlotte, NC

The Favorite: UNC Asheville | 24-7 (16-2)

— UNC Asheville is led by an old friend. Former Tennessee player and surefire Big South Player of the Year, Drew Pember, does everything for this team. He leads them in scoring with 20.4 points per game and rebounds at 9.2 per game. The 6-foot-11 big man is as capable as knocking down a three as he is working inside.

Bid Stealers?: No

The Underdog: Winthrop | 15-16 (10-8)

— Winthrop is incredibly streaky. Right now, they’re hot having won four straight to earn a first round bye in the conference tournament. Under second year coach, Mark Prosser, it’s been all about offense. The Eagles boast the best offense in the conference and have five players averaging double figures in points, but their defense...not so much. They’ll play Radford round one, a team they narrowly lost to on the road earlier in February, but never doubt shot making. This team is averaging 78.9 points per game since the start of February, and in this four game hot streak, they’re averaging 85 points. Can they get enough stops? That’s yet to be seen, but they’re going to score.

My Prediction: UNC Asheville

Likely NCAAT Seed: 15-16

Ohio Valley Conference (March 1-4)

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Location: Ford Center | Evansville, IN

The Favorite: Morehead State | 21-10 (14-4)

— The Eagles have been on a tear since mid-January, winning 11 of their last 12 games, all in conference play. They do it all on the defensive end, allowing 70+ points just twice in that span, and they’re in luck because the team who scored 70+ both times didn’t qualify for the conference tournament (Little Rock).

Bid Stealers?: No

The Underdog: Tennessee State | 18-13 (10-8)

— The Tigers have won six of their last eight and have OVC POTY front-runner, Jr Clay, leading the way. Clay averages 18.8 points and 5.6 assists per game, leading the conference in both. Tennessee State also got back Christian Brown from injury around the start of this hot streak, and he, along with Dedric Boyd are shooting 40+% from three. This team can fill it up with multiple different weapons.

My Prediction: Tennessee State

Likely NCAAT Seed: 16

Northeast Conference (March 1-7)

NEC Conference Tournament

Location: Campus Sites

The Favorite: Merrimack | 15-16 (12-4)

— Merrimack enters the NEC Tournament as a slight favorite, and I wanted to take this time to explain how dumb the NCAA and their rules are. Regardless of what happens, Merrimack is not eligible to make the NCAA Tournament due to this being their first season as a Division I program. So, should they win the conference tournament, the conference’s auto-bid will go to the runner-up.

The Underdog: St. Francis PA | 12-17 (9-7)

— The Red Flash have won four of six heading into the conference tournament and are setting up for a potential rubber match with Fairleigh Dickinson in the second round. The two teams have closely split their home games with St. Francis winning the most recent last Thursday by 10. A big factor here surrounds the health of freshman guard Landon Moore. Moore has not played since January 14 after fracturing a bone in his finger. The team sounds hopeful, but he has yet to be cleared. St. Francis PA started 5-0 in league play with Moore starting.

My Pick: St. Francis PA

Likely NCAAT Seed: 16

Missouri Valley Conference (March 2-5)

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Location: Enterprise Center | St. Louis, MO

The Favorite: Bradley | 23-8 (16-4)

— Since their loss to Belmont at home on January 21, the Braves have won 10 straight including the winner-take-all game against Drake last weekend to decide the MVC regular season champion. They get contributions from just about everyone who gets significant minutes, and they’re incredibly consistent on both ends. Per KenPom, Bradley has the 38th ranked defense in the country which is eighth among mid-major teams. They get a decent amount of steals, but not that you would normally expect from a top 40 defense. Their opponents do have among the longest average possessions at 18.7 seconds. Finding a good shot is tough against this defense, and when they’re knocking down nearly 37% of their threes, they’re incredibly hard to beat. Whether it’s Bradley or Drake who emerge from the MVC, watch out to any 4 or 5 seed.

Bid Stealers?: No

The Underdog: Belmont | 21-10 (14-6)

— A smooth shooting Belmont team is a dangerous team in March. We haven’t seen the Bruins in the Dance since 2019, but if they get back, it’ll be on the back of their shooting. This team’s three-headed monster of Ben Sheppard, Cade Tyson, and Drew Friberg combine to average around 43 points per game with each of them shooting over 40% from deep. It’s also important to note that Belmont swept their season series against Bradley and would possibly see them in the semifinals.

My Pick: Drake

Likely NCAAT Seed: 12-13