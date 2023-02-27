Tennessee down to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Tennessee slid again in the latest AP Poll, dropping from No. 11 to No. 12 in this week’s update. The Volunteers dropped a game to Texas A&M on Tuesday, before turning around and beating South Carolina by 40 on Saturday.

Tennessee got Josiah-Jordan James back from injury, and he quickly put up 18 points in just 21 minutes. Julian Phillips remains sidelined with a hip flexor, while Tyreke Key missed Saturday with a swollen ankle.

The Volunteers close the regular season with Arkansas and Auburn this week.

Houston held on to the top spot in this week’s poll, followed by Alabama, Kansas, UCLA and Purdue. Marquette jumped all the way up to No. 6, while Gonzaga got back in the top ten with a big win over Saint Mary’s.

Indiana moved up to No. 15 after beating Purdue to complete the season sweep.

Texas A&M held on to a top 25 spot after taking a loss to Mississippi State over the weekend, while Kentucky re-entered the poll at No. 23. The Wildcats have moved off the bubble, and are now solidly in the field as a projected No. 8 seed.

Latest AP Top 25

1. Houston

2. Alabama

3. Kansas

4. UCLA

5. Purdue

6. Marquette

7. Baylor

8. Arizona

9. Texas

10. Gonzaga

11. Kansas State

12. Tennessee

13. Virginia

14. UConn

15. Indiana

16. Miami

17. Saint Mary’s

18. San Diego State

19. Xavier

20. Providence

21. Maryland

22. TCU

23. Kentucky

24. Texas A&M

25. Pittsburgh