Tennessee down to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Tennessee slid again in the latest AP Poll, dropping from No. 11 to No. 12 in this week’s update. The Volunteers dropped a game to Texas A&M on Tuesday, before turning around and beating South Carolina by 40 on Saturday.
Tennessee got Josiah-Jordan James back from injury, and he quickly put up 18 points in just 21 minutes. Julian Phillips remains sidelined with a hip flexor, while Tyreke Key missed Saturday with a swollen ankle.
The Volunteers close the regular season with Arkansas and Auburn this week.
Houston held on to the top spot in this week’s poll, followed by Alabama, Kansas, UCLA and Purdue. Marquette jumped all the way up to No. 6, while Gonzaga got back in the top ten with a big win over Saint Mary’s.
Indiana moved up to No. 15 after beating Purdue to complete the season sweep.
Texas A&M held on to a top 25 spot after taking a loss to Mississippi State over the weekend, while Kentucky re-entered the poll at No. 23. The Wildcats have moved off the bubble, and are now solidly in the field as a projected No. 8 seed.
Latest AP Top 25
1. Houston
2. Alabama
3. Kansas
4. UCLA
5. Purdue
6. Marquette
7. Baylor
8. Arizona
9. Texas
10. Gonzaga
11. Kansas State
12. Tennessee
13. Virginia
14. UConn
15. Indiana
16. Miami
17. Saint Mary’s
18. San Diego State
19. Xavier
20. Providence
21. Maryland
22. TCU
23. Kentucky
24. Texas A&M
25. Pittsburgh
