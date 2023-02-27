4-star WR JJ Harrell commits to Tennessee

Tennessee has landed a commitment this afternoon, picking up a pledge from 4-star wide receiver JJ Harrell. The 6-2, 185 pound prospect is out of Sardis, Mississippi. Harrell chose the Volunteers over offers from Georgia, LSU, Alabama and several others.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR JJ Harrell tells me he has Committed to Tennessee!



The 6’2 185 WR from Sardis, MS chose the Vols over LSU, Georgia, Alabama, and others.



He joins Tennessee’s Top 15 Class in the ‘24 Team Rankings #GBO https://t.co/s9E8tp4zRy pic.twitter.com/QvMZ4mMVzu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 27, 2023

Per 247Sports, Harrell is the 205th ranked player in the class of 2024. He’s the 32nd ranked receiver in the class.

Harrell most recently visited Knoxville back in January, attending a junior day event. Tennessee offered him in early December, along with what seemed to be the rest of the entire SEC. Auburn and Alabama followed, then it was Florida and Texas A&M. Despite all of that, Harrell stuck with the Volunteers after they made a strong impression on his initial visit to Knoxville.

That Alabama offer backed up his timeline a bit. Harrell was initially scheduled to commit on January 30th. Instead, he took a visit to Tuscaloosa. However, it wasn’t enough to sway him off of Tennessee.

Harrell joins 4-star athlete Jonathan Echols in the class of 2024. Tennessee now has a nice start offensively with that class, landing blue-chippers at receiver and tight end. 4-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley, 3-star defensive back Marcus Goree Jr. and 3-star defensive lineman Carson Gentle are also committed to the class.

Tennessee currently holds the 9th overall ranking in the 2024 cycle, per 247Sports.