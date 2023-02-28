How to watch: Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Tennessee steered things back on track over the weekend, finally looking like their old selves in a blowout win against South Carolina. The Volunteers beat the Gamecocks by 40 points after adding Josiah-Jordan James back to the rotation.

James returned from an injury that cost him a few weeks of time, and his offensive production was clearly missed. Tennessee is still working on getting Julian Phillips back from a hip injury, and now will await word on senior guard Tyreke Key, who missed Saturday’s game with a swollen ankle.

The competition gets stiffer tonight in Thompson Boling Arena as Arkansas comes to town. It’s been a disappointing season for the Razorbacks, but this is a group capable of beating just about anyone. Elite NBA-level talent is all over this roster, led by Nick Smith Jr. who has returned in a big way from injury. Smith has 24 and 26 in his last two games.

Arkansas nearly knocked off Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, narrowly losing 86-83 after a comeback from the Crimson Tide. Tonight they’ll hit the road for another tough one, looking to get back above .500 in SEC play.

Of course, Tennessee needs this one to hold on to that No. 4 seed and the double bye in the SEC Tournament. Missouri, Auburn and Vanderbilt are right behind Tennessee in the standings, all sitting at 9-7 in conference play.

Other games of interest in the SEC seeding battle will take place on Wednesday, with Vanderbilt travelling to Kentucky, Auburn travelling to Alabama, and Missouri heading down to LSU.

Tennessee is favored by six points tonight over Arkansas, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App