Tennessee falls to No. 6 in latest AP top 25 poll

Tennessee tumbled back down to No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll, down four spots from last week’s ranking.
The Volunteers were the latest No. 2 ranked team to suffer a loss, as Florida took care of business in Gainesville on Wednesday. Tennessee avoided disaster on Saturday, holding on to beat Auburn in Knoxville.
The Volunteers are now a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue kept the top spot, despite taking a loss on Saturday to Indiana. Houston, Alabama, Arizona and Texas rounded out the top five.
Auburn fell out of the poll after taking the loss on Saturday, which leaves Alabama and Tennessee as the only remaining ranked teams in the SEC. Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri and Kentucky all received votes in the poll, but didn’t crack the top 25.
Latest AP College Basketball Poll
1. Purdue
2. Houston
3. Alabama
4. Arizona
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. UCLA
8. Virginia
9. Kansas
10. Marquette
11. Iowa State
12. Kansas State
13. Xavier
14. Baylor
15. Saint Mary’s
16. Gonzaga
17. TCU
18. Indiana
19. Miami
20. Providence
21. UConn
22. NC State
23. Creighton
24. Rutgers
25. San Diego State
Loading comments...