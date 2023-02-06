Tennessee falls to No. 6 in latest AP top 25 poll

Tennessee tumbled back down to No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll, down four spots from last week’s ranking.

The Volunteers were the latest No. 2 ranked team to suffer a loss, as Florida took care of business in Gainesville on Wednesday. Tennessee avoided disaster on Saturday, holding on to beat Auburn in Knoxville.

The Volunteers are now a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue kept the top spot, despite taking a loss on Saturday to Indiana. Houston, Alabama, Arizona and Texas rounded out the top five.

Auburn fell out of the poll after taking the loss on Saturday, which leaves Alabama and Tennessee as the only remaining ranked teams in the SEC. Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri and Kentucky all received votes in the poll, but didn’t crack the top 25.

Latest AP College Basketball Poll

1. Purdue

2. Houston

3. Alabama

4. Arizona

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. UCLA

8. Virginia

9. Kansas

10. Marquette

11. Iowa State

12. Kansas State

13. Xavier

14. Baylor

15. Saint Mary’s

16. Gonzaga

17. TCU

18. Indiana

19. Miami

20. Providence

21. UConn

22. NC State

23. Creighton

24. Rutgers

25. San Diego State