How to watch: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Tennessee heads to Nashville tonight for their second meeting with Vanderbilt, looking to iron out the offensive issues that plagued them last week. The Volunteers dropped a road game to Florida, then barely snuck by Auburn in Knoxville.

Both games saw fantastic defensive performances wasted by putrid shooting from the floor, which is something that can’t happen tonight in Memorial Gym.

Vanderbilt has dropped three of their last four, playing a difficult stretch of their schedule. However, we know Memorial is a strange place to play, and the Commodores always seem to be a different animal in Nashville.

Vandy gave Tennessee a game in Knoxville, and Tennessee expects the same tonight.

“Obviously it’s a rivalry game,” Tennessee assistant coach Justin Gainey said. “In-state rivalry. They’re well-coached. Coach (Jerry) Stackhouse does an amazing job. They always play us close. They’re a really good team. They’ve been playing well this season.”

Tennessee beat Vanderbilt in the first meeting, 77-68.

Last week, Alabama dismantled the ‘Dores in Tuscaloosa, 101-44. Vanderbilt bounced back with a win at home over Ole Miss. Stackhouse’s squad is now 11-12 overall and 4-6 in SEC play. Vandy ranks 100th in KenPom’s measurement, while Tennessee remains ranked 2nd in the same metric.

Tennessee is a ten point favorite tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App