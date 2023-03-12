March Madness 2023: How to watch Selection Sunday on March 12

The remainder of the conference tournaments are set to wrap up today, and then the fun really begins. The NCAA Tournament field will be set this evening, live on CBS. And then the madness begins.

The 68 team NCAA Tournament will kick off on Tuesday night with the play-in games, then the traditional 16-game Thursday and Friday will cut the field in half. Second round matchups will play out over the weekend, setting the stage for the Sweet 16 next week.

Tennessee, who was once in the mix for a No. 1 seed, is now projected as a No. 4 seed, per ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. The Volunteers struggled with injuries down the stretch, with the one one coming to point guard Zakai Zeigler, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. The Volunteers were bounced out of the SEC Tournament on Friday, losing to Missouri.

Tonight they’ll learn their NCAA Tournament fate, live on CBS with the rest of the country.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is +3500 to win the National Championship. Houston leads the way at +550, followed by Alabama (+800) and Kansas (+800).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch Selection Sunday

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: March Madness Live