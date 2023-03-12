NCAA Tournament Reveal: Tennessee lands No. 4 seed, will face No. 13 Louisiana in first round

The madness is here.

Tennessee learned their NCAA Tournament fate live on Sunday evening with the rest of us, landing a No. 4 seed in the East Region. The Vols will take on 13-seed Louisiana.

Purdue is the No. 1 seed in the region, while Marquette landed the No. 2 seed and Kansas State got the No. 3 seed. Duke is the No. 5 seed and Kentucky is the No. 6.

Here’s a look at Tennessee’s draw.

Tennessee finished up their season with a 23-10 overall mark. Wins over Alabama, Texas and Kansas propped up their resume, despite hitting the skids late in the year. The Volunteers have also been dealing with injuries all season long, most notably with point guard Zakai Zeigler tearing his ACL in the final week of the regular season.

Tennessee will take the floor on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

