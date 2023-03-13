Lady Vols earn No. 4 seed, set to take on No. 13 Saint Louis in NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee Lady Vols will be appearing in their 41st consecutive NCAA Tournament this season, landing in the big dance once again on Sunday night. Tennessee, the only team to appear in every NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, will be a No. 4 seed in the 2023 bracket. 13th-seeded Saint Louis will be waiting in the first round.

Tennessee will also host first and second round games in Knoxville. They’ll open the NCAA Tournament on Saturday against the Billikens.

The Lady Vols finished up their season with a 23-11 mark. They got off to a pretty tough start to the year in the non-conference portion of the schedule, but rebounded nicely in SEC play. Tennessee ended up going 13-3 in conference play, capping things off with a huge win over LSU in the SEC Tournament semifinals before losing to South Carolina in the title game.

A win over Saint Louis would set up a second round game against the winner of No. 5 Iowa State. vs. No. 12 Toledo. Two wins would send them to Seattle for the Sweet Sixteen.

The Lady Vols land in No. 1 seed Virginia Tech’s region. UConn is the No. 2 and Ohio State is the No. 3.

View the full bracket below.