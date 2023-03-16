How to watch: Tennessee vs. Louisiana

The NCAA Tournament tips off today, and Tennessee fans have a long day of waiting ahead to see the Volunteers play. Tennessee and Louisiana will tip-off at 9:40 p.m. ET in Orlando, with the winner set to advance to the round of 32 to take on the winner of Duke-Oral Roberts.

Louisiana is coming off of a championship run through the Sun Belt Tournament, while Tennessee limps in still trying to figure things out after losing point guard Zakai Zeigler to a torn ACL two weeks ago.

The Volunteers are favored by eleven points tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are no slouch. They have a former five-star big man holding things down in the middle, as Jordan Brown is averaging nearly 20 points and nine rebounds. They’ve also got a couple of guards connecting from long range at 40+ percent.

Tennessee will be leaning heavily on Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James tonight offensively, while their four bigs will each share responsibility defensively on Brown. The Volunteers certainly have a challenge ahead of them tonight.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch

Location: Orlando, Florida

Time: Thursday, 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: March Madness Online

Full Thursday NCAA Tournament Schedule

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:40 p.m. | TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas | 2 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St. | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona | 4:10 p.m. | TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA | 10:05 p.m. | truTV