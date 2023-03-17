NCAA Tournament: Full Friday Schedule

Day No. 2 of the NCAA Tournament is set to begin, looking to build off of a wild Thursday. 15-seed Princeton took down 2-seed Arizona, while 13-seed Furman pulled the upset on 4-seed Virginia. What do we have in store for today?
Tennessee took care of business against 13-seed Louisiana, but it didn’t come without some late drama. The Volunteers advance forward, set to take on Duke on Saturday afternoon.
But first — 16 first round games are on deck for Friday. USC-Michigan State will get things going in a bit of a toss-up. Popular upset pick VCU will take on St. Mary’s at 2 ET. A pair of 6-11 games will tip-off to close the afternoon session.
Kentucky-Providence headlines the evening session, then a very interesting 8-9 matchup between Memphis and FAU will have our attention late tonight. The winner there moves on to likely face Purdue in the next round.
2023 NCAA Tournament Friday Schedule (Times ET)
No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. |CBS
No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:40 p.m. | truTV
No. 14 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:30 p.m. | TNT
No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s | 2 p.m. | TBS
No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette| 2:45 p.m. | CBS
No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV
No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton| 4 p.m. | TNT
No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:30 p.m. | TBS
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue| 6:50 p.m. | TNT
No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:25 p.m | TBS
No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga| 7:35 p.m. | truTV
No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:20 p.m.| TNT
No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:55 p.m. | TBS
No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 TCU | 10:05 p.m. | truTV
Loading comments...