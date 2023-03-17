NCAA Tournament: Full Friday Schedule

Day No. 2 of the NCAA Tournament is set to begin, looking to build off of a wild Thursday. 15-seed Princeton took down 2-seed Arizona, while 13-seed Furman pulled the upset on 4-seed Virginia. What do we have in store for today?

Tennessee took care of business against 13-seed Louisiana, but it didn’t come without some late drama. The Volunteers advance forward, set to take on Duke on Saturday afternoon.

But first — 16 first round games are on deck for Friday. USC-Michigan State will get things going in a bit of a toss-up. Popular upset pick VCU will take on St. Mary’s at 2 ET. A pair of 6-11 games will tip-off to close the afternoon session.

Kentucky-Providence headlines the evening session, then a very interesting 8-9 matchup between Memphis and FAU will have our attention late tonight. The winner there moves on to likely face Purdue in the next round.

2023 NCAA Tournament Friday Schedule (Times ET)

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. |CBS

No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 14 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:30 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s | 2 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette| 2:45 p.m. | CBS

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton| 4 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue| 6:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:25 p.m | TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga| 7:35 p.m. | truTV

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:20 p.m.| TNT

No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 TCU | 10:05 p.m. | truTV