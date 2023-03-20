NCAA Tournament — Lady Vols vs. Toledo: How to watch

The Tennessee Lady Vols are looking to join the men in the Sweet 16 this afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. After a 45 point win over Saint Louis in the opening round, Tennessee will take on No. 12 seed Toledo in the round of 32.

Toledo got past 5-seed Iowa State to advance with a 80-73 win.

Jordan Horston led the way for the Lady Vols on Saturday, putting up 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Rickea Jackson scored 18, while Jordan Walker added 11.

Quinesha Lockett leads the way for Toledo, averaging nearly 18 points per game. The Rockets finished up the year with a 29-4 mark overall, going 16-2 in MAC play. They’ve won 17 straight games, dating all the way back to January — including a perfect run through the MAC Tournament.

They’ll look to stay hot this evening with a trip to Seattle for the Sweet 16 on the line.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN