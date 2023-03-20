Jersey Numbers, Height/Weights released for Tennessee newcomers

Spring practice has arrived! Tennessee will hit the football field today, officially kicking off year three of the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville. The Volunteers will practice for the next four weeks, leading up to the Orange and White Game on April 15th.

The spring session will also give us our first look at several newcomers to the team, allowing transfers and early enrollees to get comfortable in the Tennessee system.

Ahead of taking the field, Tennessee updated their official roster. Heights and weights were revealed, along with jersey numbers. Don’t get attached to the numbers, however. We saw plenty change in the fall last year, and you can expect the same to happen here this year.

Early Enrollees

RB DeSean Bishop (5-10, 195): No. 25

LB Arion Carter (6-1, 221): No. 47

CB Cristian Conyer (6-1, 180): No. 23

TE Ethan Davis (6-5, 228): No. 86

CB Rickey Gibson III (6-0, 175): No. 34

EDGE Caleb Herring (6-5, 226): No. 31

DL Daevin Hobbs (6-4, 295): No. 93

QB Nico Iamaleava (6-6, 205): No. 12

OL Larry Johnson III (6-7, 350): No. 77 (JUCO, Soph)

OL Vysen Lang (6-4, 340): No. 71

WR Nathan Leacock (6-3, 200): No. 85

S Jack Luttrell (6-0, 180): No. 26

CB Jordan Matthews (6-2, 182): No. 18

DL Nathan Robinson (6-6, 285): No. 94

RB/WR Cam Seldon (6-2, 215): No. 23

S John Slaughter (6-2, 195): No. 33

LB Jalen Smith (6-1, 223): No. 39

LB Jeremiah Telander (6-2, 223): No. 38

OL Shamurad Umarov (6-7, 326): No. 74

Transfer Additions

Super Senior K Charles Campbell (5-9, 181): No. 97

Super Senior OL John Campbell Jr. (6-5, 330): No. 75

Super Senior TE McCallan Castles (6-5, 233): No. 34

R-Senior CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally (6-2, 185): No. 10

R-Junior OL Andrej Karic (6-6, 315): No. 70

R-Junior DL Omarr Norman-Lott (6-3, 300): No. 98

Super Senior LB Keenan Pili (6-3, 238): No. 41

Junior WR Dont’e Thornton (6-5, 205): No. 11