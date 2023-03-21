Tennessee to face NC State in 2024 Duke’s Mayo Classic

Tennessee had added another non-conference game to a future schedule. The Volunteers will head east to Charlotte to face NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on September 7th, 2024. The game will be played in week two of the 2024 season.

The official announcement was made this afternoon.

Schedule Alert



The #Vols will take on @PackFootball in the #DukesMayoClassic in week 2 of the 2024 season.



Sept. 7, 2024

Charlotte, NC — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 21, 2023

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools. They last met in Atlanta, Georgia back in 2012, with the Volunteers coming out on top, 35-14. This will be Tennessee’s second time opening in Charlotte, following the 2018 opener against West Virginia.

Dave Doeren, a candidate for the Tennessee job during the infamous 2017 search, remains at NC State.

“We appreciate the Charlotte Sports Foundation and NC State on executing a game of this caliber on short notice,” said Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White. “This is another terrific opportunity for our football program and Vol Nation to showcase our brand in one of college football’s perennial marquee contests.”

“We are excited to participate in the 2024 Duke’s Mayo Classic,” said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “This is an incredible opportunity for our football program to face a great SEC opponent in our home state. The Charlotte Sports Foundation does a fantastic job, and I’m looking forward to an electric atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium.”

Tennessee opens the 2024 season by hosting Chattanooga on August 31st. Kent State and UTEP are also currently on the schedule.