Through the T: Tennessee men and women prepping for Sweet 16 matchups

Tennessee news and notes: Wednesday, March 22nd

The Lady Vols destroyed Toledo on Monday night, advancing to yet another Sweet 16. They’ll be heading west to Seattle, where they’ll face No. 1 seed Virginia Tech on Saturday. The winner will face the winner of (2) UConn/(3) Ohio State.

On the men’s side, Tennessee has reportedly been in contact with Temple guard Damian Dunn, who entered the transfer portal on Monday. He has two years of eligibility left and is a two-time all-conference selection. The Volunteers could be looking at losing Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key, so this makes sense. File that name away for the coming weeks.

BreakingT is out with several new designs for Tennessee basketball, including a celebratory ‘in the mud’ shirt based of Olivier Nkamhoua’s comments after the Duke victory. Santiago Vescovi and Julian Phillips also have designs out. Check them all out here.

Tennessee football has wrapped up practice No. 2 of the spring, and Tim Banks took to the podium to discuss some defense. Banks talked through some newcomers, position battles, how he handles freshmen, and more.

The Palm Beach Post took a look at Tennessee ahead of the FAU matchup in the Sweet 16.

Over at ESPN, Myron Metcalf reseeded the Sweet 16. Surprisingly, Tennessee landed at No. 6, with Metcalf citing their physicality and defense as to why. FAU landed at No. 16, for reference.