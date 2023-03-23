How to watch: Tennessee vs. FAU in the Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 tips off tonight as the NCAA Tournament resumes following a wild opening weekend. We’ve got four games on the schedule tonight, including your Tennessee Volunteers taking on the FAU Owls. You can catch every March Madness game by signing up for SlingTV.

FAU, a No. 9 seed, beat No. 8 seed Memphis and No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson to make it to New York City. Tennessee got past No. 13 seed Louisiana and then knocked off No. 5 seed Duke on Saturday.

Madison Square Garden will play host tonight. Michigan State and Kansas State will get things going, then Tennessee and FAU will follow.

Tennessee and FAU have met only one time before, coming back in 2015.

For the Volunteers, this is their ninth appearance in the Sweet 16, the first since 2019. Tennessee is looking for their second ever trip to the Elite Eight tonight. To do so, they’ll have to beat a tough FAU squad, one that went 33-3 on the year.

The Owls have a couple of stud sophomore guards in Johnell Davis (13.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and Alijah Martin (13.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg). Both were named to the C-USA first team. Center Vladislav Goldin (10.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg) was named to the third-team All-C-USA.

FAU ranks 21st in KenPom’s efficiency rankings. Tennessee remains ranked sixth.

The Volunteers are 5.5 point favorites tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to Watch

Location: New York City

Time: 9 p.m. ET (approximately)

TV: TBS

Streaming: SlingTV