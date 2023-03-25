Lady Vols vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch

4th-seeded Tennessee will continue their NCAA Tournament journey tonight, taking on No. 1 seed Virginia Tech in Seattle. The winner gets a trip to the Elite Eight, where they would face the winner of UConn/Ohio State.

The Lady Vols have beaten Saint Louis and Toledo to get to this point, both impressive blowout victories. Kellie Harper has this team peaking at the right time heading into their 36th all-time trip to the Sweet 16.

Virginia Tech has won 29 games — a school record for wins in a single season. They’re advancing to just their second ever Sweet 16, with the last appearance coming in 1999. The Hokies beat South Dakota State 72-60 to advance to Seattle.

The oddsmakers see a close one playing out tonight, with Virginia Tech favored by just a single point.

How to watch

Location: Seattle, Washington

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN/ESPN App