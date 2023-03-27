Through the T: Spring football in full swing

Tennessee news and notes: Monday, March 27th

Tennessee football is back in full spring mode, heading into the second week. The Volunteers wrapped up the first week of practices by allowing several freshmen to meet with the media for the very first time. Among those that took to the podium were Nico Iamaleava, Nathan Leacock and Ethan Davis. Joe Milton also spoke, along with offensive coordinator Joey Halzle.

Omarr Norman-Lott has arrived on Tennessee’s defensive tackle depth chart, transferring in from Arizona State.. Although it wasn’t really a need, the Vols added a quick-twitch guy that could make a difference right away for Rodney Garner and Tim Banks. Garner spoke about Norman-Lott last week. I’m interested to see where he slots into the DT pecking order.

Former Tennessee receiver Marquez Callaway has found a new home. Over the weekend, Callaway signed with the Denver Broncos, joining his former coach Sean Payton out west. Callaway spent his first three seasons with the Saints after sticking as an undrafted free agent back in 2020.

Hendon Hooker’s draft buzz continues to get louder, coming off of a round of reportedly successful medical checks at the NFL Combine. Hooker hasn’t been able to do anything physically for teams, but he has been able to interview. Those interviews seem to be going well, as Hooker has really seemed to lock in as QB5 in this class. Daniel Jeremiah had him going in the first round last week, and Chad Reuter has him going in the second round after a Raiders’ trade up this week.

Tennessee baseball bounced back with a weekend sweep of No. 21 Texas A&M. They completed the sweep with a 9-6 win over the Aggies. Tony Vitello broke down the weekend after the much-needed successful weekend.