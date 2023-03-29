Episode 1 of ‘The Juice’ explores Joey Halzle, Joe Milton and Aaron Beasley this spring

The first episode of The Juice is out, detailing Tennessee’s journey through spring football. It’s the third season of this mini-documentary series, a product that’s really well done by the Tennessee media crew.

It’s something that Josh Heupel clearly wanted to do upon arrival in Knoxville, peeling back the curtain a bit for fans to see his program. It’s a stark contrast to Jeremy Pruitt’s approach, who would barely call players by name in press conferences.

The first episode of this season focuses on new offensive coordinator Joey Halzle, who is transitioning into his offensive coordinator role this offseason. Halzle was the quarterbacks coach, and plenty is shown of him working with Joe Milton, Nico Iamaleava and others.

Joe Milton is the second focus of the episode, exploring his journey to becoming a leader within the program.

Finally, the episode takes a look at the defense, as they look to build off of a ridiculous performance in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. Linebacker Aaron Beasley was the star of that night, and now he’s ready for more in 2023.

Check out the full video below.