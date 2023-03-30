Olivier Nkamhoua enters transfer portal

The first domino of the Tennessee basketball offseason has fallen, and it’s probably not news that you expected to hear. Olivier Nkamhoua has opted to enter the transfer portal with one season of college basketball eligibility remaining.

The senior power forward was thought to be mulling over a final ‘super-senior’ season in Knoxville, but he surprised everyone today by hitting the portal. Nkamhoua is coming off of a huge 27 point performance against Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament — a big time national performance that could open some doors for him as he searches for a new opportunity.

The Finland native averaged 10.8 points and five rebounds per game. He shot 51 percent from the field, while connecting on 33 percent of his shots from three-point range.

Uros Plavsic also has to decide if he will return for a super senior season, or move on. Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James have the same option on the table. Freshman wing Julian Phillips has an NBA decision to make.

In the frontcourt, Tennessee will return Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka. The Volunteers will add 6-11 4-star big man JP Estella and 3-star Cade Phillips from the class of 2023.