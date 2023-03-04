Tennessee vs. Auburn: How to watch

Tennessee has quite a bit on the line today as they make the trip south to face Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers. The Volunteers can lock themselves into a top four seed in the SEC Tournament with a win, which would give them a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. They can rise as high as a No. 3 seed with a Kentucky loss.

However, a Tennessee loss today could kick them out of the top four. Missouri could steal the No. 4 seed with a win over Ole Miss and a Tennessee loss this afternoon. Vanderbilt still has an outside shot at cracking the top four, but they would need quite a bit of help, starting with a win over Mississippi State today.

All of that to say, for Tennessee today, they just need the win — it’s a simple as that.

The Vols beat Auburn in an absolute rock fight a few weeks ago in Knoxville, with neither team able to get out of the 40s. Things won’t get any easier today for Tennessee, following the news of Zakai Zeigler’s torn ACL. Senior guard Tyreke Key has missed the last two games with a swollen ankle as well.

Veteran leaders like Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and Olivier Nkamhoua will now have that much more on their plate. They responded in a big way against Arkansas, can they do the same today?

Tennessee is a two-point underdog in this one, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set for 131 points.

How to watch

Location: Auburn, Alabama

TV: ESPN

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Streaming: Watch ESPN/ESPN App